While KDE Plasma 5.19 is already in fairly good shape with regards to its Wayland session, Plasma 5.20 is looking to offer even better support for this native Wayland environment along with many other enhancements.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly summary of the development highlights for the week. This time around there are a fair number of Wayland fixes/improvements along with other work:
- Various enhancements to the Elisa music player.
- Konsole has a new feature enabled by default for providing a subtle highlight for new lines coming into view when the terminal output is rapidly scrolling by.
- KDE system tray icons will now automatically scale to fit regardless of thickness.
- Dolphin now respects preferences regarding the behavior when opening executable files.
- Various HiDPI fixes.
- Many Wayland fixes throughout.
The full list of highlights for the week can be found on Nate's blog.
Add A Comment