KDE Plasma 5.20 Seeing More Wayland Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 July 2020 at 07:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
While KDE Plasma 5.19 is already in fairly good shape with regards to its Wayland session, Plasma 5.20 is looking to offer even better support for this native Wayland environment along with many other enhancements.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly summary of the development highlights for the week. This time around there are a fair number of Wayland fixes/improvements along with other work:

- Various enhancements to the Elisa music player.

- Konsole has a new feature enabled by default for providing a subtle highlight for new lines coming into view when the terminal output is rapidly scrolling by.

- KDE system tray icons will now automatically scale to fit regardless of thickness.

- Dolphin now respects preferences regarding the behavior when opening executable files.

- Various HiDPI fixes.

- Many Wayland fixes throughout.

The full list of highlights for the week can be found on Nate's blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Seeing Fresh Improvements For HiDPI Support
KDE Starts July With More Fixes, More QML'ing In The System Settings Area
KDE Completes Transition To GitLab For Developer Portal
KDE Ending Out June With Many Bug Fixes, Finally Supporting Btrfs Copy-On-Write
Two Areas KDE Can Use Help Right Now In Porting For Plasma 6.0
It's Looking Unlikely KDE Will See Per-Screen Scaling On X11 This Year
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
Phoronix.com Transition To New Server Complete
Server Infrastructure Upgrade Weekend - AMD EPYC Rome Across The Board
Raspberry Pi 4's Vulkan Driver Is Now More Usable - Supporting More Features