If GNOME 3.38 isn't your cup of tea, you may be interested in trying out the beta of the forthcoming KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop.
The KDE Plasma 5.20 beta was released on Wednesday with a plethora of new additions and improving existing functionality. Plasma 5.20 beta brings better Wayland support, refinements to the look-and-feel of various desktop elements, various improvements to KDE System Settings, and other alterations.
Some of the specific Wayland improvements with Plasma 5.20 include improved Klipper support, middle-click paste, correct KRunner positioning, screencasting support, adjustable mouse/touchpad scroll speed, window thumbnails on the task manager, and the Plasma desktop session will no longer crash if XWayland crashes.
More details on the Plasma 5.20 beta release at KDE.org. Plasma 5.20 is aiming for release around 13 October.
