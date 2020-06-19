KDE developers continue making much progress on enhancing their desktop through this pandemic and the nice summer weather.
KDE's Nate Graham has published his usual weekly report on the development happenings for the trailing week. Here is a look at some of the very latest accomplishments:
- Support for performing private/icognito searches in KRunner with the web shortcuts. KRunner also has an "arch: " shortcut for searching the Arch Linux Wiki.
- Spectacle's timer feature and keyboard shortcuts now work on Wayland.
- Fixing of many KDE Plasma 5.19 regressions that is addressed in 5.19.1 like showing the battery/brightness applet in the system tray and other system tray issues.
- Plasma 5.20 will support Picture of the Day wallpapers on the lock screen.
- Fixing a KDE Frameworks trash issue where now records for files deleted by hand will be purged automatically to avoid a system of the entire system freezing when it tries to find information on files that are no longer there.
- KDE Frameworks 5.72 now has working support for setting a default web shortcut.
- Various UI enhancements.
For those looking for the regression fixes, Plasma 5.19.1 was released on Tuesday.
More details on this week's KDE changes via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
