KDE Plasma 5.19 Rolls Out In Beta Form With Many Improvements, Better Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 May 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT. 12 Comments
The KDE community has released the first beta of the forthcoming Plasma 5.19 desktop release.

The KDE Plasma 5.19 desktop saw various panel and widget improvements, including a rewritten System Monitor. Plasma 5.19 also has improved GTK3 application integration, many system settings improvements, a lot of Wayland improvements including subsurface clipping for KWin, Wayland screen rotation now works, the KSysGuard system monitor finally supports more than 12 CPU cores, and countless other usability improvements.

More details on all of the KDE Plasma 5.19 beta changes via KDE.org.
