With Plasma 5.17 releasing soon, developers have begun pushing changes targeted for Plasma 5.18. The KDE Plasma 5.18 release isn't set to arrive until next February but if any of the recent releases are an indication, it should be another exciting and solid release.
Some of the recent KDE improvements made this week, principally around Plasma 5.18 in early development, includes:
- A global animation speed slider that can also be used for turning off all animations as well.
- KSysGuard can now report hardware stats for NVIDIA GPUs.
- KDE Frameworks 5.63 to support syntax highlighting for Perl 6 scripts.
- Support for removing multiple Bluetooth devices at once.
More details in the weekly KDE summary by developer Nate Graham.
