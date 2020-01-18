This past week KDE Plasma 5.18 reached beta for this next long-term support release of the modern KDE desktop. While it's approaching the finish line next month, developers have not let up on more improvements in making this one of their best and most polished releases ever.
Some of the additional work that headed into Plasma 5.18 this week as well as other KDE components has included:
- Screen auto-rotation now works on Wayland for systems with accelerometers on Plasma 5.18.
- Better GTK theme handling for Plasma 5.18.
- The Thumbnail Grid Task Switcher is to be shipped as part of kdeplasma-addons.
- The background services area of KDE System Settings has been improved upon.
- JPEG thumbnails should appear sharper and better looking with Dolphin 20.04.
- Fixes for the KDE Calculator during certain multiplication operations.
- It's simpler and more obvious now with Plasma 5.18 how to create a WiFi hot spot.
- Many other fixes and refinements made it for Plasma 5.18.
More details on this week's KDE code churn via Nate Graham's blog.
4 Comments