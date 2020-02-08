KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS is planned for release on Tuesday, 11 February, which means a mad rush of last minute fixes for this desktop as well as developers already working on Plasma 5.19 that is aiming for release in early June.
On top of everything that has already happened for KDE Plasma 5.18, last minute work includes rewriting the Samba status page within the KDE System Settings area, the Fonts area now enables the "Apply" button only when appropriate, GTK apps now use the Breeze-GTK theme by default unless a Linux distribution override is in place, application windows now resize faster and more smoothly, blank items no longer appear in the system tray popup, and other fixes.
On the KDE Plasma 5.18 front, the System Settings Default Application page is rewritten, the Info Center can show information about the GPU in use, and other work to that future Plasma release along with upcoming KDE Applications releases.
Those wanting to see what KDE developers have been busy with so far in February can see this weekly status report by KDE developer Nate Graham.
