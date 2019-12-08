KDE Plasma is gearing up for 2020 by introducing a built-in emoji picker... Coming with Plasma 5.18 is easier support for inserting Unicode emojis.
With Plasma 5.18 and later, the Meta + period keyboard shortcut will launch this emoji picker where one can see all available emojis sorted by category.
The initial KDE emoji picker landed this week along with various Dolphin file manager improvements, support for browsing 7-Zip archives within Dolphin, better local HTML file handling, KDE Partition Manager fixes, and a variety of other fixes also kicked off the start of December.
More details on the emoji picker and other KDE changes this week can be found via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
