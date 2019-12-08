KDE Plasma 5.18 Introducing Built-In Emoji Picker
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 December 2019 at 07:45 AM EST. 41 Comments
KDE --
KDE Plasma is gearing up for 2020 by introducing a built-in emoji picker... Coming with Plasma 5.18 is easier support for inserting Unicode emojis.

With Plasma 5.18 and later, the Meta + period keyboard shortcut will launch this emoji picker where one can see all available emojis sorted by category.

The initial KDE emoji picker landed this week along with various Dolphin file manager improvements, support for browsing 7-Zip archives within Dolphin, better local HTML file handling, KDE Partition Manager fixes, and a variety of other fixes also kicked off the start of December.

More details on the emoji picker and other KDE changes this week can be found via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
41 Comments
Related News
KDE Now Deals With GTK CSD Headerbars - Improving GNOME App Integration On Plasma
KDE Got More Polishing Ahead Of The Holidays While First KDE Frameworks 6 Sprint Started
KDE Plasma 5.18 Bringing Better GTK/GNOME App Integration
KDE Frameworks 5.64 Released
KDE Packs Away New Screensaver Setting, Other Changes For First Full Week Of November
KDE's Dolphin Now Lets Users Know What's Preventing A Drive From Being Unmounted
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Linux 5.5 Lands Broadcom BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Bits
Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations