KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Reaches Beta With Much Better GTK App Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 January 2020 at 10:20 AM EST.
Out this morning is the first beta of KDE Plasma 5.18, which is also the project's first long-term support (LTS) release since Plasma 5.12.

Some of the changes to find with the forthcoming KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS include:

- Support for GTK applications using client-side decorations. Additionally, GTK applications now inherit Plasma settings for fonts / icons / cursors and more.

- An opt-in feature to provide detailed system information and statistics on how individual features are used for Plasma as part of the "User Feedback" settings.

- The Meta + . key sequence can be used to launch the emoji selector from this keyboard shortcut. There is also support for configuring keyboard shortcuts for toggling the night color mode and do-not-disturb modes.

- Support for showing windy conditions within the Plasma weather widget.

- Various KDE Discover improvements.

- Support for showing NVIDIA GPU statistics within KSysGuard.

More details on today's beta release via KDE.org.
4 Comments
