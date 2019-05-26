Sadly it didn't make it in time for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.16 release, but come Plasma 5.17 there will be working screen sharing support under Wayland.
KDE Plasma 5.17 is expected to provide full-functioning screen sharing under Wayland making use of PipeWire and XDG-Desktop-Portal. This solution allows full sharing of the KDE Plasma desktop under Wayland via PipeWire with similar functionality to VNC. KDE developers have been working on this for a while and it looks like the 5.17 all the ducks will be in a row with Krfb support.
Some of the other achievements out of the KDE camp this week include various other fixes, using the meta key as a modifier for the window switcher under X11, all KDE software with Frameworks 5.59 can now deal with fhiles whose names contain characters that are invalid on the current file-system, various Gwenview improvements especially around thumbnail handling, Samba+Dolphin improvements, and various other changes.
More details on this week's KDE hacking activities via this blog post by developer Nate Graham who continues doing a great job summarizing the KDE happenings on a weekly basis.
5 Comments