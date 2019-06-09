With KDE Plasma 5.16 soon to be released, development is heating up for KDE Plasma 5.17. As such, it's been another busy work in KDE development land.
With KDE Plasma 5.17, the Breeze theme is continuing to evolve and the most recent change is disabling by default the KWin-generated window borders. Plasma 5.17 will also better handle external keyboards being plugged in where sometimes the keyboard layouts list would be reset, improved full-screen maximized window handling on multi-monitor setups, redesigned System Settings SDDM log-in page's advanced tab, and other early changes.
Other KDE development work this week includes open/save dialog window additions, notification bug fixes, the SDDM log-in screen now looks good out-of-the-box for up to 5K displays, various Baloo file indexing fixes, and different UI enhancements.
More details on this week's changes to KDE can be found via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
