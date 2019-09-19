KDE Plasma 5.17 Beta Rolls Out With Wayland Improvements, Overhauled Settings
The beta release is out today for KDE Plasma 5.17.

Some of the highlights for KDE Plasma 5.17 include:

- Slight RGB hinting is the new default font rendering mode.

- Faster start-up.

- A new settings panel for dealing with Thunderbolt devices.

- The night color settings are now exposed under X11.

- Various other settings areas have been overhauled.

- The Breeze theme now turns off window borders by default.

- KWin now supports fractional scaling on Wayland. There are also various other improvements too when KWin is acting as a Wayland compositor.

- KWin also has various multi-screen and HiDPI improvements.

- Plasma automatically enables do-not-disturb mode when screen mirroring (most commonly used when doing a presentation).

Following today's beta release, the official KDE Plasma 5.17 release is expected to happen next month on 15 October. More details on the Plasma 5.17 Beta via KDE.org.
