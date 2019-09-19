The beta release is out today for KDE Plasma 5.17.
Some of the highlights for KDE Plasma 5.17 include:
- Slight RGB hinting is the new default font rendering mode.
- Faster start-up.
- A new settings panel for dealing with Thunderbolt devices.
- The night color settings are now exposed under X11.
- Various other settings areas have been overhauled.
- The Breeze theme now turns off window borders by default.
- KWin now supports fractional scaling on Wayland. There are also various other improvements too when KWin is acting as a Wayland compositor.
- KWin also has various multi-screen and HiDPI improvements.
- Plasma automatically enables do-not-disturb mode when screen mirroring (most commonly used when doing a presentation).
Following today's beta release, the official KDE Plasma 5.17 release is expected to happen next month on 15 October. More details on the Plasma 5.17 Beta via KDE.org.
