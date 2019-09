The beta release is out today for KDE Plasma 5.17 Some of the highlights for KDE Plasma 5.17 include:- Slight RGB hinting is the new default font rendering mode.- Faster start-up.- A new settings panel for dealing with Thunderbolt devices.- The night color settings are now exposed under X11.- Various other settings areas have been overhauled.- The Breeze theme now turns off window borders by default.- KWin now supports fractional scaling on Wayland. There are also various other improvements too when KWin is acting as a Wayland compositor.- KWin also has various multi-screen and HiDPI improvements.- Plasma automatically enables do-not-disturb mode when screen mirroring (most commonly used when doing a presentation).Following today's beta release, the official KDE Plasma 5.17 release is expected to happen next month on 15 October. More details on the Plasma 5.17 Beta via KDE.org