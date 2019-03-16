KDE Plasma 5.16 Will Let You Reboot Into The UEFI Setup Screen
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 17 March 2019 at 12:03 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
Similar to Microsoft Windows, KDE Plasma 5.16 is picking up an option on the shutdown screen for letting users reboot into their UEFI setup screen where supported.

Rather than trying to hit the right key on the initial system start-up for entering the UEFI/BIOS setup screen, Plasma 5.16 is adding the option to its shutdown screen. This functionality is achieved in cooperation with Logind for setting the proper bit to allow this to happen. It's a simple but very useful option especially for enthusiasts.

Some of the other KDE improvements that landed this week includes Gwenview touchscreen support, multiple KDE Discover improvements, the Baloo file indexing service should "crash much less often", Dolphin fixes, and continued work on KDE user-interface refinements.

Those wanting to learn more about all of the KDE improvements managed over the past week can check out Nate Graham's blog where this KDE developer continues doing a splendid job summarizing these enhancements.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Continues Getting Polished For Showing Off This Spring
KDE Frameworks 5.56 Brings Another Month Worth Of Improvements
KDE's Kate Picks Up New Features, KWin Crash Fix When Launching Games
KDE Ending Out February With More Improvements To The Desktop
KDE To Support Matrix Decentralized Instant Messaging
DigiKam 6.0 Released With Video File Management, New Export/Import Options
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
Microsoft Officially Announces DTrace For Windows
Ubuntu Studio Runs Into Troubles With None Of Their Developers Having Upload Rights
Proton 3.16-8 Available With DXVK 1.0, Unity Game Fixes