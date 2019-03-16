Similar to Microsoft Windows, KDE Plasma 5.16 is picking up an option on the shutdown screen for letting users reboot into their UEFI setup screen where supported.
Rather than trying to hit the right key on the initial system start-up for entering the UEFI/BIOS setup screen, Plasma 5.16 is adding the option to its shutdown screen. This functionality is achieved in cooperation with Logind for setting the proper bit to allow this to happen. It's a simple but very useful option especially for enthusiasts.
Some of the other KDE improvements that landed this week includes Gwenview touchscreen support, multiple KDE Discover improvements, the Baloo file indexing service should "crash much less often", Dolphin fixes, and continued work on KDE user-interface refinements.
Those wanting to learn more about all of the KDE improvements managed over the past week can check out Nate Graham's blog where this KDE developer continues doing a splendid job summarizing these enhancements.
