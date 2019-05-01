After being talked about for years, next month's release of KDE Plasma 5.16 will introduce a completely rewritten notification system for the KDE desktop.
Up through KDE Plasma 5.15, much of the same core notification system code dates back to Plasma 4 days and when Qt QML was first introduced. Well known KDE developer Kai Uwe has been spending much time recently on this notification system rewrite and is now happy with where it's at for the June release of Plasma 5.16.
The next-generation Plasma notifications have a new look-and-feel that occupies less screen real estate, there is a "do not disturb" mode now available, better progress reporting, a new settings module, better notification history/tracking, and other enhancements.
Those wanting to learn more about the state of this new notification system for Plasma 5.16 can read more on Kai Uwe's blog.
