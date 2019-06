Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 June 2019 at 08:57 AM EDT. 6 Comments

KDE Plasma 5.16 is out today as the latest major update to the modern KDE desktop.KDE Plasma 5.16.0 brings with it a rewritten notification system a NVIDIA CPU usage fix , restoring the option to reboot into the UEFI settings , WireGuard support, Dolphin file manager improvements, and much more.

More details on KDE Plasma 5.16 at KDE.org