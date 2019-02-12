KDE Plasma 5.15 Released With Wayland Improvements, Fixes To "Annoying Problems"
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 February 2019 at 07:46 AM EST. 30 Comments
KDE --
The KDE community is out with their first big update to the Plasma desktop for 2019.

Plasma 5.15 is a big update for KDE and among the many changes include:

- Many Wayland improvements. There is support for more Wayland protocols, support for Wayland virtual desktops, and touch drag-and-drop support.

- WireGuard VPN tunnel support.

- KDE Plasma 5.15 is starting up quicker.

- Login screen improvements.

- The global scale factor for HiDPI screens is now respected by GNOME/GTK applications. Also on the GTK/GNOME front is better Breeze-GTK theme support.

- Several improvements to the KDE System Settings area.

- Thanks to work by the VDG and others, there are fixes for "annoying problems" and other "papercuts." This work has really been paying off as over the past year or so, the KDE software releases have felt a lot more polished than in the past.

- Many other improvements.

More details on today's Plasma 5.15.0 release via KDE.org. Overall, Plasma 5.15 is a great update and a nice way to start 2019 while it will be interesting to see the improvements made to KDE Plasma over the rest of 2019 and if they will begin suggesting Wayland-by-default given their now rather mature Wayland support.
30 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Frameworks 5.55 Released With Android Notifications, KWayland Fixes
KDE Applications 19.04 To Support eBook Thumbnails, Allow Ripping CDs To Opus
The Latest NVIDIA EGLStreams Wayland Backend Code Under Review For KDE/KWin
KDE Plasma 5.16 Getting Rewritten System Settings' Colors Page
KDE Now Has Virtual Desktop Support On Wayland
KDE Plasma 5.15 Beta Released With Some Grand Improvements
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
Using LLVM Clang To Compile The Linux Kernel Is Heating Up Again Thanks To Google
There's Finally A GUI For Manipulating Intel CPU Voltages Under Linux