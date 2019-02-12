The KDE community is out with their first big update to the Plasma desktop for 2019.
Plasma 5.15 is a big update for KDE and among the many changes include:
- Many Wayland improvements. There is support for more Wayland protocols, support for Wayland virtual desktops, and touch drag-and-drop support.
- WireGuard VPN tunnel support.
- KDE Plasma 5.15 is starting up quicker.
- Login screen improvements.
- The global scale factor for HiDPI screens is now respected by GNOME/GTK applications. Also on the GTK/GNOME front is better Breeze-GTK theme support.
- Several improvements to the KDE System Settings area.
- Thanks to work by the VDG and others, there are fixes for "annoying problems" and other "papercuts." This work has really been paying off as over the past year or so, the KDE software releases have felt a lot more polished than in the past.
- Many other improvements.
More details on today's Plasma 5.15.0 release via KDE.org. Overall, Plasma 5.15 is a great update and a nice way to start 2019 while it will be interesting to see the improvements made to KDE Plasma over the rest of 2019 and if they will begin suggesting Wayland-by-default given their now rather mature Wayland support.
