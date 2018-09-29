KDE Plasma 5.15 Likely To Improve The Login Screen
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 September 2018 at 06:53 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
The KDE developers remain very busy improving their desktop environment.

KDE contributor Nate Graham continues doing a splendid job summarizing the weekly improvements heading into the KDE desktop stack. Some of the improvements he shares with us as happening over the last week include:

- Confirming that for KDE Plasma 5.15 they will likely make improvements to the log-in screen.

- A new Okular "Typewriter" annotation tool.

- Dolphin no longer chokes when transferring large files to/from Google Drive.

- Improved network file transfer performance within Dolphin.

- Various other Dolphin improvements/fixes.

- Discover is now quicker to load featured apps.

More details on this week's KDE happenings via Nate's blog.
1 Comment
