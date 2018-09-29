The KDE developers remain very busy improving their desktop environment.
KDE contributor Nate Graham continues doing a splendid job summarizing the weekly improvements heading into the KDE desktop stack. Some of the improvements he shares with us as happening over the last week include:
- Confirming that for KDE Plasma 5.15 they will likely make improvements to the log-in screen.
- A new Okular "Typewriter" annotation tool.
- Dolphin no longer chokes when transferring large files to/from Google Drive.
- Improved network file transfer performance within Dolphin.
- Various other Dolphin improvements/fixes.
- Discover is now quicker to load featured apps.
More details on this week's KDE happenings via Nate's blog.
