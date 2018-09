The KDE developers remain very busy improving their desktop environment.KDE contributor Nate Graham continues doing a splendid job summarizing the weekly improvements heading into the KDE desktop stack. Some of the improvements he shares with us as happening over the last week include:- Confirming that for KDE Plasma 5.15 they will likely make improvements to the log-in screen.- A new Okular "Typewriter" annotation tool.- Dolphin no longer chokes when transferring large files to/from Google Drive.- Improved network file transfer performance within Dolphin.- Various other Dolphin improvements/fixes.- Discover is now quicker to load featured apps.More details on this week's KDE happenings via Nate's blog