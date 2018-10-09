KDE has announced the immediate availability of Plasma 5.14 as the latest quarterly feature update to this popular desktop.
Plasma 5.14.0 features a new display configuration widget and better monitor switching support, improved audio volume handling, multiple improvements to the Discover software manager, continued Wayland improvements, and plenty of bug fixes.
Some of the Wayland improvements in Plasma 5.14.0 include fixes for copy-paste between GTK and non-GTK applications and improved pointer constraints, new interfaces for XDG-Shell stable and XDG-Output, improved KWin effects, and more.
Learn about all of the great stuff in KDE Plasma 5.14 via this morning's release announcement at KDE.org.
Those wanting to try out Plasma 5.14 today can already spin up the newest KDE Neon.
