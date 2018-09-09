KDE Plasma 5.14 Offers A Hibernate Option From The Logout, HiDPI Dolphin Improvements
It's been another busy week for the crew polishing up the Plasma desktop and other KDE components. Say "hi" to HiDPI and hibernation work this week.

First up, the KDE Plasma 5.14 logout screen will now show a "hibernate" option on systems that support it... There's long been the suspend button there and there has been a hibernate option from the application launcher, but this simple button was finally added this week.

On the HiDPI front, the Dolphin file manager has better clarity with small icons as well as monochrome line-art icons and improving icons throughout other KDE applications too. That work is on the way for KDE Frameworks 5.51.

There has also been a lot of other polishing and bug fixing as outlined in this blog post by KDE contributor Nate Grahama who continues to do a wonderful job outlining these weekly changes within the KDE camp.
