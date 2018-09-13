KDE Plasma 5.14 Beta Brings Many Improvements, Especially Wayland Polishing
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 September 2018 at 06:27 PM EDT. 8 Comments
KDE --
The KDE community has released the beta of the upcoming Plasma 5.14 desktop update.

Plasma 5.14 has been breaking a lot of great stuff the past few months. Some of the highlights for the KDE Plasma 5.14 beta include:

- KWin has better Wayland support including some copy-paste issues resolved, improved pointer constraints, new Wayland protocols being supported, and much more polished support throughout.

- A lot of work to KDE Discover including firmware updating via fwupd, support for Snap channels, Flatpak handling improvements, and various UI work.

- A new display configuration widget as well as some monitor hot-plug handling improvements.

- Also on the widget front are audio volume improvements, the network widget restores support for SSH VPN tunnels,

- Support for importing existing encrypted files from a Plasma Vault.

- A hibernate option from the log-out screen has been restored.

- A fix to avoid the lock screen from excessively eating CPU resources on older hardware.

KDE Plasma 5.14.0 is planned for release around 9 October.

More details on today's KDE Plasma 5.14 beta release via KDE.org.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Frameworks 5.50 Brings Big Updates For KTextEditor, Improvements To KWayland
KDE Plasma 5.14 Offers A Hibernate Option From The Logout, HiDPI Dolphin Improvements
KDE Seeing Samba Integration Fixes & Improvements
KDE Picks Up New Screen Layout Switcher Plasmoid, Other Enhancements
It's The Season For A Lot Of Interesting Linux / Open-Source Conferences
digiKam 6.0 Beta Brings Full Video File Management, Greater Camera Coverage
Popular News This Week
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
You Can Now Tell Linux At Boot-Time If You Don't Trust Your CPU Random Number Generator
Firefox Is Now Built With Clang+LTO Everywhere, Sizable Performance Wins For Linux
AMD Finally Rolls Out New Linux Patches For Adaptive-Sync / VRR (FreeSync)