The KDE community has released the beta of the upcoming Plasma 5.14 desktop update.Plasma 5.14 has been breaking a lot of great stuff the past few months. Some of the highlights for the KDE Plasma 5.14 beta include:- KWin has better Wayland support including some copy-paste issues resolved, improved pointer constraints, new Wayland protocols being supported, and much more polished support throughout.- A lot of work to KDE Discover including firmware updating via fwupd , support for Snap channels, Flatpak handling improvements, and various UI work.- A new display configuration widget as well as some monitor hot-plug handling improvements.- Also on the widget front are audio volume improvements, the network widget restores support for SSH VPN tunnels,- Support for importing existing encrypted files from a Plasma Vault. A hibernate option from the log-out screen has been restored.- A fix to avoid the lock screen from excessively eating CPU resources on older hardware.KDE Plasma 5.14.0 is planned for release around 9 October.More details on today's KDE Plasma 5.14 beta release via KDE.org