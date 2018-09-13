The KDE community has released the beta of the upcoming Plasma 5.14 desktop update.
Plasma 5.14 has been breaking a lot of great stuff the past few months. Some of the highlights for the KDE Plasma 5.14 beta include:
- KWin has better Wayland support including some copy-paste issues resolved, improved pointer constraints, new Wayland protocols being supported, and much more polished support throughout.
- A lot of work to KDE Discover including firmware updating via fwupd, support for Snap channels, Flatpak handling improvements, and various UI work.
- A new display configuration widget as well as some monitor hot-plug handling improvements.
- Also on the widget front are audio volume improvements, the network widget restores support for SSH VPN tunnels,
- Support for importing existing encrypted files from a Plasma Vault.
- A hibernate option from the log-out screen has been restored.
- A fix to avoid the lock screen from excessively eating CPU resources on older hardware.
KDE Plasma 5.14.0 is planned for release around 9 October.
More details on today's KDE Plasma 5.14 beta release via KDE.org.
