The much anticipated Plasma 5.13 is now available as the latest installment of the maturing KDE Plasma 5 desktop.
KDE Plasma 5.13 is quite easily the project's best release yet with continued Wayland improvements, a lot of polishing and fine-tuning that went into the release, and a range of usability enhancements. While I am admittedly a GNOME Shell user on my primary workstation, I've been quite pleased with trying out Plasma 5.13 development builds.
Some of the specifics for the KDE Plasma 5.13 release include Chrome/Firefox browser integration, a redesigned system settings area, UI refreshes around the lock/login screens, Wayland/KWin support improvements, KDE Discover application area enhancements, initial GTK global menu integration, a new CryFS back-end for Plasma Vault, better monitor hot-plug management, and a range of small fixes/tweaks throughout.
Plasma 5.13 also marks the time at which the KWin/X11 code is considered frozen to focus more now on KDE Plasma under Wayland.
More details on KDE Plasma 5.13 are available from today's official announcement.
