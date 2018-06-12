KDE Plasma 5.13 Ships As The Best Plasma 5 Release Yet
The much anticipated Plasma 5.13 is now available as the latest installment of the maturing KDE Plasma 5 desktop.

KDE Plasma 5.13 is quite easily the project's best release yet with continued Wayland improvements, a lot of polishing and fine-tuning that went into the release, and a range of usability enhancements. While I am admittedly a GNOME Shell user on my primary workstation, I've been quite pleased with trying out Plasma 5.13 development builds.


Some of the specifics for the KDE Plasma 5.13 release include Chrome/Firefox browser integration, a redesigned system settings area, UI refreshes around the lock/login screens, Wayland/KWin support improvements, KDE Discover application area enhancements, initial GTK global menu integration, a new CryFS back-end for Plasma Vault, better monitor hot-plug management, and a range of small fixes/tweaks throughout.

Plasma 5.13 also marks the time at which the KWin/X11 code is considered frozen to focus more now on KDE Plasma under Wayland.

More details on KDE Plasma 5.13 are available from today's official announcement.
