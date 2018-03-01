For those relying upon GTK applications like LibreOffice, GIMP, and GNOME programs from the KDE desktop, the integration is taking a step forward with Plasma 5.13.
KDE Plasma 5.13.0 will have GTK Global Menu support thanks to a new gmenu-dbusmenu-proxy that interfaces between the GMenu and DBusMenu protocols. The design is intended to allow GTK programs to have global menu support under KDE Plasma without needing any modifications.
Those wanting to learn more about this improved menu support for GTK applications on the KDE desktop, longtime KDE developer Kai Uwe has a new blog post today on the GTK Global Menu with plenty of screenshots and more details on the implementation.
