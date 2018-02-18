One of the nice elements of KDE Plasma 5.12 is that it starts up faster, particularly when running on Wayland, but with Plasma 5.13 it's looking like it will be an even faster experience getting to the Plasma desktop.
KDE Plasma 5.13 isn't scheduled to be released until the middle of June, but this next Plasma installment is already in heavy feature development following this month's successful Plasma 5.12 debut.
KDE developer Nathaniel Graham shared some of his work this week on the KDE stack and it includes KDE Plasma starting "a full second faster." This speed-up was achieved by dropping QmlObjectIncubationController as it didn't really serve a purpose and slowed down the performance. With the simple dropping of this older Qt call, it does a lot to improve the performance according to early testers.
Other recent KDE work includes the Dolphin file manager now creating new files instantaneously for KDE Applications 18.04, improved usability of the "Open With" panel, other menu improvements, some touchscreen improvements, and more.
See this blog post for some of the recent improvements. Also exciting for KDE Plasma 5.13 is that from the KWin side they will now be focusing more on Wayland with their X11 code to basically be in a maintenance state.
12 Comments