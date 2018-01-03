One of the new features being worked on by KDE developers in the new year is better desktop integration with web browsers.
Expected to arrive with Plasma 5.13 is better desktop integration with Chrome/Chromium browsers and potentially Firefox too (there is an experimental Firefox add-on here). From the Plasma shell even with a minimized browser window you can now start/pause/mute any playing content, monitor browser downloads from the notification panel, and also find open browser tabs via Plasma's "Run Command" utility.
On some platforms like Arch and Plasma you may be able to access this functionality already via a plasma-browser-integration package.
Below is a video provided by the KDE camp showing off this functionality.
KDE Plasma 5.13.0 is expected for release in June.
