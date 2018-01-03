Better Browser-Desktop Integration Coming For KDE Plasma 5.13
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 3 January 2018 at 06:22 AM EST. 10 Comments
KDE --
One of the new features being worked on by KDE developers in the new year is better desktop integration with web browsers.

Expected to arrive with Plasma 5.13 is better desktop integration with Chrome/Chromium browsers and potentially Firefox too (there is an experimental Firefox add-on here). From the Plasma shell even with a minimized browser window you can now start/pause/mute any playing content, monitor browser downloads from the notification panel, and also find open browser tabs via Plasma's "Run Command" utility.

On some platforms like Arch and Plasma you may be able to access this functionality already via a plasma-browser-integration package.

Below is a video provided by the KDE camp showing off this functionality.


KDE Plasma 5.13.0 is expected for release in June.
10 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Krita 4.0 Is Aiming For Release In March
You Can Experiment With KDE 2.2.2 & Qt2 This Christmas
KDE Calligra 3.1 Preparing For Release In Early 2018
KDE Partition Manager 3.3 Arrives With Initial LUKS2 Support
KDE Applications 17.12 Brings HiDPI Improvements, Rest Of KDE Games Ported To KF5
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
Popular News
Features To Look Forward To With LLVM / Clang 6.0
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017
Ubuntu 17.10's Laptop Issue Appears To Be Under Control, Fixable
A Proposal To Update Ubuntu's Kernel/Mesa/GNOME Components On A Monthly Basis