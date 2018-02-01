KDE's KScreen screen configuration tool is getting some nice improvements as part of the Plasma 5.13 development cycle.
KDE developers Sebastian Kügler and Dan Vratil have been working to improve the behavior of the KDE Plasma desktop during monitor hot-plugging events. Current behavior is that the KDE desktop would be extended to include the new screen as soon as it's attached. With the new KScreen to be part of Plasma 5.13, there is a screen layout selection dialog that will appear on the primary display output when a new monitor/display is attached.
This KScreen layout will allow the user to easily setup the screen to be used while turning off the primary display, doing nothing at all with the newly-attached display, cloning the display, or extending the display to the left or right.
This on-screen display should make the multi-monitor KDE experience more pleasant while KScreen will default to the chosen behavior on future hot-plug events for that display. The KDE developers are also working on allowing this on-screen display to appear for laptops when their "display" button is pushed on systems having said button.
More details via Sebas' blog.
