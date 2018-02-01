KDE Plasma 5.13 Getting Friendlier Monitor Hot-Plug Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 28 February 2018 at 09:28 AM EST. 7 Comments
KDE --
KDE's KScreen screen configuration tool is getting some nice improvements as part of the Plasma 5.13 development cycle.

KDE developers Sebastian Kügler and Dan Vratil have been working to improve the behavior of the KDE Plasma desktop during monitor hot-plugging events. Current behavior is that the KDE desktop would be extended to include the new screen as soon as it's attached. With the new KScreen to be part of Plasma 5.13, there is a screen layout selection dialog that will appear on the primary display output when a new monitor/display is attached.

This KScreen layout will allow the user to easily setup the screen to be used while turning off the primary display, doing nothing at all with the newly-attached display, cloning the display, or extending the display to the left or right.

This on-screen display should make the multi-monitor KDE experience more pleasant while KScreen will default to the chosen behavior on future hot-plug events for that display. The KDE developers are also working on allowing this on-screen display to appear for laptops when their "display" button is pushed on systems having said button.

More details via Sebas' blog.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Falkon 3.0 Released As The Successor To The QupZilla Browser
KDE Plasma 5 Should Soon Finally Be Ready For FreeBSD Ports
KDE Plasma 5.13 Should Be Starting Up Even Faster
There's Experimental Work On A Vulkan Renderer For KDE's KWin
KDE Amarok Music Player Receives Revived Port To Qt5 / KF5
KDE Frameworks 5.43 Released With KHolidays Module, glTF/Coillada Highlighting
Popular News This Week
The Community Has Brought The Unity 8 Desktop To Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS