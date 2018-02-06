KDE Plasma 5.12.0 is now available that also serves as the second long-term support release for the Plasma 5 desktop.
The KDE community is excited to announce today Plasma 5.12 LTS. This release features much more usable Wayland support, a variety of usability improvements throughout the desktop, Plasma's properties dialog now shows file meta-data, an optimized layout for Kickoff, notification improvements, many enhancements to the Discover application and more.
Some of the Plasma/KWin Wayland work this cycle includes screen rotation support, KScreen handling under Wayland, automatic touchscreen calibration, full-screen support for windows on Wayland, Night Color support, and support for a variety of additional Wayland protocols. This also marks the release where KDE's Kwin now considers its X11 support under an "eternal feature freeze" to begin focusing more on Wayland day-to-day usability.
More details on KDE Plasma 5.12.0 via today's release announcement and the video above provided by the KDE camp.
