KDE Partition Manager 4.0 Released After Modernization Improvements
2 May 2019
The KDE Partition Manager is now much more capable and in better shape after going through a modernization process for shifting to use the newest/ideal libraries for handling disk partitioning. KDE Partition Manager 4.0 is the new release making use of these newer libraries.

KDE Partition Manager 4.0 was released today and it has transitioned from using libparted to sfdisk, the S.M.A.R.T. code now uses smartmontools rather than libatasmart, and the GUI doesn't need to run as root any longer thanks to now using KAuth.

KDE Partition Manager 4.0 also features better support for LUKS2, detection support for Apple APFS file-system, Microsoft Bitlocker detection, LVM fixes, and other improvements.

More details on KDE Partition Manager 4.0 via its release announcement.
