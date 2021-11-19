KDE Plasma 5.24 Adds An Overview Effect Inspired By GNOME's Activities Overview

Even with the holidays ahead the KDE developers remain very busy improving their desktop software stack for Plasma 5.24 and other forthcoming component releases.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary of all the free software contributions heading into this desktop. Some of the highlights for the past week include:
- KWin has added an overview effect for showing KRunner search results that is similar to GNOME's Activities Overview feature. This GNOME inspired feature is coming for Plasma 5.24.
The new GNOME-inspired effect for KDE.
- KDE Discover has added safeguards to block any operations that would end up uninstalling Plasma in the process, since that is probably unintended.
- Various other fixes/enhancements to Discover.
- The Konsole terminal emulator will release memory when clearing the text. The Konsole now has better text display performance too.
- A major performance fix for Qt Quick based KWin effects when running on the NVIDIA proprietary driver.
- Faster activation of the Plasma Overview effect.
- Restoration of the touchpad applet.
More details over on Nate's blog.
