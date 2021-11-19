KDE Plasma 5.24 Adds An Overview Effect Inspired By GNOME's Activities Overview

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Even with the holidays ahead the KDE developers remain very busy improving their desktop software stack for Plasma 5.24 and other forthcoming component releases.KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary of all the free software contributions heading into this desktop. Some of the highlights for the past week include:- KWin has added an overview effect for showing KRunner search results that is similar to GNOME's Activities Overview feature. This GNOME inspired feature is coming for Plasma 5.24.



The new GNOME-inspired effect for KDE.