KDE's Okular Will Now Display & Verify PDF Digital Signatures
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 January 2019 at 07:16 AM EST. 3 Comments
KDE --
KDE developers continue being very productive this winter working on various improvements to their desktop stack.

In addition to KDE developers doing a great job on improvements, contributor Nate Graham also continues doing a splendid job summarizing these enhancements to KDE on a weekly basis. Some of the latest improvements he has pointed out in KDE land include:

- Okular can now view/verify PDF digital signatures.

- Gwenview now supports large (512px) thumbnails.

- Kwin no longer crashes when a window is minimized by a script.

- Fixes around Qt 5.12 integration.

- Visual improvements to the KDE System Settings' log-in screen page.

- Other fixes and UI improvements, particularly around the KDE System Settings and Discover.

Additional details on this week's KDE improvements via Nate's blog.
