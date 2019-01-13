KDE's Okular Will Now Display & Verify PDF Digital Signatures

KDE developers continue being very productive this winter working on various improvements to their desktop stack.
In addition to KDE developers doing a great job on improvements, contributor Nate Graham also continues doing a splendid job summarizing these enhancements to KDE on a weekly basis. Some of the latest improvements he has pointed out in KDE land include:
- Okular can now view/verify PDF digital signatures.
- Gwenview now supports large (512px) thumbnails.
- Kwin no longer crashes when a window is minimized by a script.
- Fixes around Qt 5.12 integration.
- Visual improvements to the KDE System Settings' log-in screen page.
- Other fixes and UI improvements, particularly around the KDE System Settings and Discover.
Additional details on this week's KDE improvements via Nate's blog.
3 Comments