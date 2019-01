KDE's Okular Will Now Display & Verify PDF Digital Signatures

KDE developers continue being very productive this winter working on various improvements to their desktop stack.In addition to KDE developers doing a great job on improvements, contributor Nate Graham also continues doing a splendid job summarizing these enhancements to KDE on a weekly basis. Some of the latest improvements he has pointed out in KDE land include:- Okular can now view/verify PDF digital signatures.- Gwenview now supports large (512px) thumbnails.- Kwin no longer crashes when a window is minimized by a script.- Fixes around Qt 5.12 integration.- Visual improvements to the KDE System Settings' log-in screen page.- Other fixes and UI improvements, particularly around the KDE System Settings and Discover.Additional details on this week's KDE improvements via Nate's blog