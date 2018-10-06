KDE Plasma 5.15 Will Startup Faster, Konsole Fully Supports Emojis
It's been another busy week in the KDE space with a plethora of improvements from the KDE Plasma desktop to the expansive collection of desktop applications.

KDE contributor Nate Graham continues doing an excellent job summarizing the weekly activities in the KDE space. Some of this week's work he noted includes:

- Full support for emoji characters, including colored emojis, within the Konsole terminal emulator.

- A key crash fix for the Baloo file indexing.

- Various KDE Discover fixes/improvements.

- KDE Plasma 5.15 is starting up around 100ms faster.

- Some new/improved icons.

More details on Nate's blog.
