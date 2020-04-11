KDE Finally Has Support For Configuring The Scroll Speed On Wayland

Some longstanding issues were resolved this week in KDE land that will be to the benefit of many users.
KDE this week saw fixes and improvements including:
- Support for configuring the scrolling speed for mice and touchpads on Wayland with libinput.
- Support for searching with Baloo based on file creation dates and photo exposure times.
- Dolphin's terminal panel while browsing a remote location will finally work, assuming kio-fuse is present.
- Support for connecting to Samba shares on a workgroup having a space in the name.
- Gwenview no longer hangs when viewing a folder with a large number of images and is now also more performant in such conditions.
- Hot-plugging displays using a docking station on Wayland is now working for Plasma 5.19.
More details on this work via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
