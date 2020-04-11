KDE Finally Has Support For Configuring The Scroll Speed On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 April 2020 at 06:25 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Some longstanding issues were resolved this week in KDE land that will be to the benefit of many users.

KDE this week saw fixes and improvements including:

- Support for configuring the scrolling speed for mice and touchpads on Wayland with libinput.

- Support for searching with Baloo based on file creation dates and photo exposure times.

- Dolphin's terminal panel while browsing a remote location will finally work, assuming kio-fuse is present.

- Support for connecting to Samba shares on a workgroup having a space in the name.

- Gwenview no longer hangs when viewing a folder with a large number of images and is now also more performant in such conditions.

- Hot-plugging displays using a docking station on Wayland is now working for Plasma 5.19.

More details on this work via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
