KDE's Night Color Feature Being Ported From Wayland To X11
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 23 June 2019 at 06:51 AM EDT.
KDE --
It's another busy summer in the KDE space with a nice mixture of bug fixes and features being pursued for KDE Frameworks, KDE Plasma, and KDE Applications.

One new feature coming is a back-porting of their night color feature from Wayland to X11. KDE, like many other desktops these days, has offered a "night color" option that adjusts the gamma ramp for the display output. This feature has just been supported on Wayland given that's their focus moving forward, but with no major blockers in supporting the feature on X11, that is now being addressed. This X11 support for the night color feature is coming for Plasma 5.17.

There also continues to be a series of improvements to the Spectacle screenshot utility, a wide variety of bug fixes to many different KDE components, performance improvements, and other UI work.

All the details on the notable KDE happenings this week can be found via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham who continues doing a great job with his weekly write-ups.
