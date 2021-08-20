KDE Plasma Introduces A New Overview Effect, Many Wayland Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 21 August 2021 at 05:45 AM EDT. 2 Comments
It's been another busy week in KDE land with the seemingly never ending improvements to the Plasma Wayland session as well as introducing some new features like a new Overview Effect.

KDE developers remain very busy on the desktop as the end of summer approaches. Among the strides made this week include:

- A new QML-based overview effect has landed. This new overview effect will replace the "Present Windows" effect and possibly the desktop grid effect too. This new effect akin to macOS' Mission Control overlay will come with KDE Plasma 5.23.

- Support in KDE System Settings for choosing the status of Bluetooth adapters at log-in whether it should be powered on / powered off / last state.

- Fixing Spectacle to take screenshots at the correct resolution in the Plasma Wayland session.

- Fixing one of the ways the lock screen could be broken on Wayland.

- The middle-click-paste now works under Plasma's Wayland session between Wayland and XWayland applications.

- The Plasma Wayland session now also supports copying text from notifications.

- DPI-based scaling under the Plasma Wayland session has been fixed. That regression fix will be in Plasma 5.23.

- The Plasma Wayland session now can also show animated icon feedback for the cursor when launching applications.

- A wide variety of fixes and other improvements.

See more about this week's KDE development activity via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
