KDE Is Looking For Ideas On New Goals
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 June 2019 at 04:02 PM EDT. 9 Comments
KDE --
Following KDE's 2017 goals, they are now looking to revise their goals or double-down on their current goals, so they could use your help in determining their road-map moving forward.

Their 2017 goals were to provide top-notch usability/productivity software for basic software, privacy software, and streamlined onboarding of new contributors.

Two years later, with making good progress on those existing goals, they are beginning to formulate what they should focus on moving forward. Beginning this month anyone can submit draft proposals while mover the months ahead the proposals will be revised upon and voting. At the Akademy 2019 conference in September they hope to announce the new KDE goals.

Those wanting to learn more or suggest your own proposals, see this blog post for details.
9 Comments
