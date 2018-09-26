Since the start of August KDE Neon re-based to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS has been in testing while now this re-base is official.
Those using KDE Neon for a bleeding-edge KDE Plasma desktop experience atop an Ubuntu package set are now encouraged to upgrade to these newest packages. Additionally, the install ISOs and Docker images have also been updated to the Ubuntu 18.04 base.
This updated KDE Neon simply provides the very latest KDE packages atop an Ubuntu 18.04 package archive. More details and download links via dot.kde.org.
