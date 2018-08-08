Fans of KDE Neon relying upon this OS/package-set for experiencing the latest and greatest KDE innovations can now enjoy it paired with an Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" base.
KDE Neon maintainers have begun publishing their preview images of Neon based upon the "Bionic" (Ubuntu 18.04 LTS) packages. Up until now Neon has remained based against the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS packages. This now gets you the newer Ubuntu packages with a fresh kernel, Mesa, etc, while still being able to enjoy the bleeding-edge KDE packages not found otherwise in Ubuntu 18.04. Neon continues being offered in various forms ranging from using KDE stable releases up through Git unstable branch builds, depending upon you tolerate risk.
Upgrade testing will begin soon and the Neon developers are hoping by the end of August to be able to officially announce their release based on Bionic. More details and download links via blog.neon.kde.org.
