KDE Has Another Week Worth Of Wayland Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 21 November 2020 at 06:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
Ahead of the holidays the KDE development work is as busy as ever from Plasma 5.21 to its large desktop application set.

KDE Wayland fixing remains one of the key areas of interest by developers as we prepare for 2021. Some of the KDE Wayland fixes this past week include:

- Spectacle's rectangular region mode now works on the KDE Plasma Wayland session and also corrects taking screenshots on HiDPI systems at the correct resolution.

- A number of different applications running on the Plasma Wayland session will no longer crash when viewing font-related

- Some scrollviews in Plasma and QML-based software no longer scrolls in the wrong direction on Wayland.

Outside of the Wayland realm, there are also crash fixes to the likes of Okular and Elisa. Also, full-screen windows on multi-monitor setups are now correctly restored to the intended monitor after un-plugging and re-plugging in that display and various other refinements throughout the KDE stack. Rounding out the week is the blur effect feature being blurrier by default.

More details on this week's KDE fixes and new features via Nate Graham's blog.
