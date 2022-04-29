KDE Ends Out April Porting More Software To Qt Quick

KDE this week saw more components converted to using Qt Quick, among other features and improvements to the KDE Plasma desktop.
The KWin scripts KCM, FileLight, DrKonqi, and other software has been recently converted to using Qt Quick to better align with the modern KDE user-interface design.
In addition to the Qt Quick porting spree, there was a fix introduced for some monitors constantly power-cycling in a loop when connected... This came down to how it was dealing with the DRM driver's max BPC property.
KDE's Skanpage has introduced searchable PDF support using optical character recognition (OCR) for scanned pages.
KDE's Dolphin file manager has added support for sorting by file extension.
Over on the Wayland front, Plasma Wayland now allows changing the resolution beyond the officially supported modes. There is also a Wayland fix to prevent KWin from crashing when connected USB-C monitors wake-up from power-saving states.
There are also various other Plasma crash fixes outside of the Wayland scope.
Those items and other changes to the KDE desktop were covered over on Nate Graham's blog in his usual weekly recap of KDE development activities.
