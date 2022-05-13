KDE Lands More Plasma Wayland Improvements & Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25

It was another week of seeing lots of Plasma Wayland session fixes and improvements.
Ahead of next month's KDE Plasma 5.25 release, many Plasma Wayland fixes/improvements were merged this week along with other refinements to this open-source desktop. KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary where some of the notable changes for the past seven days included:
- With the Plasma Wayland session, KWin will no longer crash when hitting Alt+Tab while the context menu for a window titlebar is visible.
- When screen recording under KDE Plasma, the icon notifying the user that screen recording is happening will now be visible.
- Plasma 5.25 fixes a "severe visual glitch" seen by users on Plasma Wayland with NVIDIA GPUs. The behavior is described as the Breeze theme having no blur and random shapes appearing.
- The Plasma Wayland session now allows activating global shortcuts while dragging a window.
- Multi-finger touchscreen gestures now follow your fingers just like the touchpad and edge swipe gestures under the Plasma Wayland session.
- Various other Plasma Wayland fixes for KDE Plasma 5.25.
- KDE Plasma 5.25 adds an option for controlling tablet mode behavior. The "automatically enable" mode remains the default but now it can be set to "always" or "never" depending upon preference.
- The KDE System Monitor now allows to start loading data as soon as the app is opened rather than a particular page within System Monitor, so the History data can begin population as soon as the app is started without first going to that page.
- Another crash fix for Plasma to avoid crashing when you remove a panel that has a system tray widget on it.
- The Elisa music player can now display lyrics embedded in files that are of the LRC format.
- When providing an incorrect authentication credential on the lock or login screens, the entire UI shakes a bit.
See more details via Nate's blog.
35 Comments