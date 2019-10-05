KDE Kicked Off October With Dolphin Improvements, Continued HiDPI Work

KDE developers spent the first week of October working on improvements to their Dolphin file manager, seemingly never-ending work on HiDPI support, and a variety of other enhancements for this leading open-source desktop.
This week some of the KDE development highlights include:
- Dolphin's back/forward buttons can now be held down for a drop-down menu with complete history. Dolphin also now has a "Recent Files" area to replace the previous broken "Recently Saved" section.
- HiDPI fixes along with a new system settings knob exposing scale factors of 1.25x and 1.75x.
- Kate and other KTextEditor software no longer has glitchy horizontal lines when using a fractional scaling factor.
- Okular now remembers zoom and other settings on a per-document basis.
More details on this week's KDE progress via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
