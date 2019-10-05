KDE Kicked Off October With Dolphin Improvements, Continued HiDPI Work
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 October 2019 at 07:04 AM EDT. 6 Comments
KDE developers spent the first week of October working on improvements to their Dolphin file manager, seemingly never-ending work on HiDPI support, and a variety of other enhancements for this leading open-source desktop.

This week some of the KDE development highlights include:

- Dolphin's back/forward buttons can now be held down for a drop-down menu with complete history. Dolphin also now has a "Recent Files" area to replace the previous broken "Recently Saved" section.

- HiDPI fixes along with a new system settings knob exposing scale factors of 1.25x and 1.75x.

- Kate and other KTextEditor software no longer has glitchy horizontal lines when using a fractional scaling factor.

- Okular now remembers zoom and other settings on a per-document basis.

More details on this week's KDE progress via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
