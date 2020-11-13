KDE Sees A Number Of Fixes To Dolphin, Plasma On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 November 2020 at 06:33 AM EST. 13 Comments
KDE --
It's been another busy week of bug fixing in the KDE space along with other feature work, including on the Plasma Wayland front.

This past week saw a number of fixes for KDE, including a number of crash fixes, as even with the ongoing pandemic the open-source developers remain as busy as ever. Some of this week's KDE highlights include:

- The Elisa music player now allows editing of track metadata within the application. There is also support for touch scrolling and fast scrolling, among other enhancements to this KDE music player.

- A configurable toolbar has been added for Konsole.

- Dolphin will no longer frequently crash when typing in the filter bar. Dolphin also saw fixes for showing the correct number of files within symlinked folders, better reliability in dealing with network-mounted file-systems, and better ISO mount handling.

- Plasma Disks will no longer crash sometimes when mounting a USB disk.

- With the KDE Plasma Wayland session, dragging tabs from the Firefox web browser over the desktop will no longer crash the entire desktop session with Plasma 5.21.

- The sound check feature with the KDE System Settings Audio Volume page will no longer cause subwoofers to make "odd noises."

- The KDE Plasma Wayland session now allows re-assigning keyboard shortcuts without accidentally triggering them when doing the reassignments.

- A variety of user-interface refinements.

More details on this week's changes for KDE via this blog post by prominent KDE developer Nate Graham.
13 Comments
Related News
KDE Kicks Off November With More Fixes, Including More Plasma Wayland Work
Trinity Desktop 14.0.9 Is The Latest For This Decade-Old KDE 3.5 Fork
KDE Saw A "Bug Massacre" This Week With Better NVIDIA Wayland Experience, Many Fixes
KDE Seeing More Bug Fixes Following Plasma 5.20
More KDE Wayland Fixes Heading Into Plasma 5.20.1
KWinFT 5.20 With Aims For Better Wayland/X11 Experience Than KDE Plasma 5.20's KWin
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week
ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance