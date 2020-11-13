KDE Sees A Number Of Fixes To Dolphin, Plasma On Wayland

It's been another busy week of bug fixing in the KDE space along with other feature work, including on the Plasma Wayland front.
This past week saw a number of fixes for KDE, including a number of crash fixes, as even with the ongoing pandemic the open-source developers remain as busy as ever. Some of this week's KDE highlights include:
- The Elisa music player now allows editing of track metadata within the application. There is also support for touch scrolling and fast scrolling, among other enhancements to this KDE music player.
- A configurable toolbar has been added for Konsole.
- Dolphin will no longer frequently crash when typing in the filter bar. Dolphin also saw fixes for showing the correct number of files within symlinked folders, better reliability in dealing with network-mounted file-systems, and better ISO mount handling.
- Plasma Disks will no longer crash sometimes when mounting a USB disk.
- With the KDE Plasma Wayland session, dragging tabs from the Firefox web browser over the desktop will no longer crash the entire desktop session with Plasma 5.21.
- The sound check feature with the KDE System Settings Audio Volume page will no longer cause subwoofers to make "odd noises."
- The KDE Plasma Wayland session now allows re-assigning keyboard shortcuts without accidentally triggering them when doing the reassignments.
- A variety of user-interface refinements.
More details on this week's changes for KDE via this blog post by prominent KDE developer Nate Graham.
