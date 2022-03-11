KDE Marching Ahead In March With More Plasma Wayland Fixes, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 March 2022 at 05:03 AM EST. 4 Comments
KDE --
KDE developers remain very busy and productive even with everything going on in the world. This week the KDE desktop enjoyed many more fixes and improvements across the board.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all the changes found in the K space this week. Some of the KDE enhancements to be committed this week include:

- A five year old bug around the blur effect being applied to decoration shadows has been fixed. This "Korners" bug is fixed for Plasma 5.25 and was caused by 3rd party window decoration themes having rounded corners to display a square blur. The fix is being able to load a mask graphic to clip the blur area to the visible area of the window decorations.

- KTextEditor-based software like the Kate text editor can finally support multiple cursors.

- The Okular document viewer now has a welcome screen that is displayed when launching it without a document.

- The Dolphin file manager and other software restored support for thumbnails of Krita image files.

- Multiple improvements to the Elisa music player's user-interface.

- The virtual keyboard on Plasma Wayland will now nicely smooth into/out-of place when being triggered.

- Various KDE Plasma Wayland session fixes.

- Many other fixes.

More details on this week's KDE changes over on Nate's blog.
4 Comments
Related News
digiKam 7.6 Released With Enhanced AppImage Build, JPEG-XL Support
KDE Activity Lower This Week As Impact From The Russia-Ukraine War
KDE Had An Exciting Week With Plasma Available On The Steam Deck, Many Fixes
KDE Developers Had A Very Busy Valentine's Week With Many Plasma Improvements
KDE's Konsole Now Supports Sixel Graphics, Plasma Wayland Sees More Fixes
KWinFT 5.24 Released - Continues To Advance Its Wayland Support, Expand On Wlroots
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Worst Razer Mouse I've Tested In The Past 17 Years
Firefox 98 Set For Release With Dialog Element, Still Working On Wayland Support
EXT4 Fast Commit Mode To Be Even Faster With Linux 5.18
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS To Carry GNOME Triple Buffering Support
BHI: The Newest Spectre Vulnerability Affecting Intel & Arm CPUs
Imagination Tech Publishes Open-Source PowerVR Vulkan Driver For Mesa
Apache NetBeans 13 IDE Released
LatencyFlex v0.1 Released As Drop-In Replacement To NVIDIA Reflex