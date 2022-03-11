KDE Marching Ahead In March With More Plasma Wayland Fixes, Other Improvements

KDE developers remain very busy and productive even with everything going on in the world. This week the KDE desktop enjoyed many more fixes and improvements across the board.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all the changes found in the K space this week. Some of the KDE enhancements to be committed this week include:
- A five year old bug around the blur effect being applied to decoration shadows has been fixed. This "Korners" bug is fixed for Plasma 5.25 and was caused by 3rd party window decoration themes having rounded corners to display a square blur. The fix is being able to load a mask graphic to clip the blur area to the visible area of the window decorations.
- KTextEditor-based software like the Kate text editor can finally support multiple cursors.
- The Okular document viewer now has a welcome screen that is displayed when launching it without a document.
- The Dolphin file manager and other software restored support for thumbnails of Krita image files.
- Multiple improvements to the Elisa music player's user-interface.
- The virtual keyboard on Plasma Wayland will now nicely smooth into/out-of place when being triggered.
- Various KDE Plasma Wayland session fixes.
- Many other fixes.
More details on this week's KDE changes over on Nate's blog.
