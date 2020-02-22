KDE Saw Many Bug Fixes This Week From KWin Crashes To Plasma Wayland Improvements

This week in particular saw a lot of fixes in the KDE space for a wide variety of bugs.
Some of the fixing that went on over the past week in the KDE desktop space included:
- Fixes to the System Settings Online Accounts page.
- Plasma is receiving a fix where a maliciously-crafted network name could cause remote images to be displayed.
- Fixes for two common crashes in KWin.
- Plasma on Wayland no longer crashes when unplugging a secondary display.
- KSysGuard finally and fully supports systems with more than 12 CPUs. This stems from the program's internal buffer being too small for handling /proc/cpuinfo on larger CPUs.
- KDE Discover provides a better UI for removing Flatpak repositories.
- Improvements to Dolphin's SVN commit dialog.
And much more. See the complete list of this week's highlights via Nate Graham's blog.
