KDE Saw Many Bug Fixes This Week From KWin Crashes To Plasma Wayland Improvements

This week in particular saw a lot of fixes in the KDE space for a wide variety of bugs.Some of the fixing that went on over the past week in the KDE desktop space included:- Fixes to the System Settings Online Accounts page.- Plasma is receiving a fix where a maliciously-crafted network name could cause remote images to be displayed.- Fixes for two common crashes in KWin.- Plasma on Wayland no longer crashes when unplugging a secondary display.- KSysGuard finally and fully supports systems with more than 12 CPUs. This stems from the program's internal buffer being too small for handling /proc/cpuinfo on larger CPUs.- KDE Discover provides a better UI for removing Flatpak repositories.- Improvements to Dolphin's SVN commit dialog.And much more. See the complete list of this week's highlights via Nate Graham's blog