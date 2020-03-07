KDE Developers Fixed Many Bugs This Week

Not only have GNOME developers been fixing many bugs this week ahead of the 3.36 stable desktop release next week, but coincidentally KDE developers were also going heavy on the bug fixes this week.
KDE developer Nate Graham described this week's KDE activity as "endless bugfixing." Among the KDE fixes this week were corrections to the Okular program, the Dolphin file manager's Samba support now works with IPv6 addresses, a possible Plasma crash when adding/removing widgets, Balooo indexer enhancements, and other fixes. There has also been some minor UI improvements too.
More details on the KDE fixes this week via Graham's blog.
