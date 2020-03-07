KDE Developers Fixed Many Bugs This Week
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 March 2020 at 07:51 AM EDT. 5 Comments
KDE --
Not only have GNOME developers been fixing many bugs this week ahead of the 3.36 stable desktop release next week, but coincidentally KDE developers were also going heavy on the bug fixes this week.

KDE developer Nate Graham described this week's KDE activity as "endless bugfixing." Among the KDE fixes this week were corrections to the Okular program, the Dolphin file manager's Samba support now works with IPv6 addresses, a possible Plasma crash when adding/removing widgets, Balooo indexer enhancements, and other fixes. There has also been some minor UI improvements too.

More details on the KDE fixes this week via Graham's blog.
5 Comments
Related News
KDE Dolphin Restoring Support For Seeing Samba Shares From Windows
KDE Has Screen Rotation Now Working On Wayland
KDE Saw Many Bug Fixes This Week From KWin Crashes To Plasma Wayland Improvements
KDE Sees Improvements For Samba Shares, Fixing Mouse Input For GTK Apps On XWayland
KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Released After A Lot Of Polishing, New Features
KDE Plasma 5.18 About To Release While Plasma 5.19 Well Under Way
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
System76 Expands Their Lineup Of Hand-Built Thelio Computer Cases
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linspire 8.7 Trying To Lure Windows Users With Switch From KDE To MATE Desktop
Sway Wayland Compositor Seeing Adaptive-Sync/VRR Support
Simple Patch Lets Amazon's EC2 Linux Network Driver Start ~90x Faster