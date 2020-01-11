KDE Devs Fix Several Wayland Bugs, Annoying KWin Issues Plus Easier To Toggle Night Color
KDE developers fixed a number of Wayland and KWin bugs this week along with a number of other annoying bugs as well as making several other noteworthy refinements to the growing KDE ecosystem.

KDE developer Nate Graham has continued with his weekly summaries that meticulously detail the interesting changes in the KDE space each this week. Some of the most interesting material includes:

- A new system tray applet for controlling the night color feature beginning with Plasma 5.18.

- Restoring support for renaming files within the context menu of open/save dialogs.

- Various Wayland display/monitor bugs that up to now led to crashes when external screens were unplugged / power state toggled and other monitor events.

- There is also fixes for two of the most common KWin crashes: one that happens during boot with the NVIDIA driver (a two year old bug) and the other when disconnecting an external monitor from a laptop (a 3.5 year old bug).

- Plasma is now faster by about three seconds in connecting to WiFi networks at startup.

- KDE Discover launches much faster.

- Many other bug and crash fixes.

More details on this week's changes via Nate's blog.
