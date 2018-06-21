Krita 4.1 Digital Painting Program Enters Beta With Multi-Monitor Workspace Layouts
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 21 June 2018 at 08:01 AM EDT. 3 Comments
KDE --
The KDE/Qt-aligned Krita digital painting program has published the first beta of their next feature release, Krita 4.1.

The past number of months Krita developers have been working on a new reference images tool, the ability to save and load sessions, multi-monitor workspace layout support, workflow improvements, support for buffering rendered frames to disk for dealing with larger animations, the Krita scripting module now can be built with Python 2, and performance improvements around brush masks.


More details on Krita 4.1 Beta 1 via the release announcement this morning at Krita.org.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Elisa 0.2 Beta Released For This Newest KDE Music Player
A Session Suspension & Restoration Protocol Proposed For Wayland
KDE Plasma 5.13 Ships As The Best Plasma 5 Release Yet
KDE Frameworks 5.47 Released With Various Improvements
KDE Developer On Martin Flöser's Departure: VDG Does Not Exist
Martin Flöser Steps Down As Maintainer Of KDE's KWin
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%