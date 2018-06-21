The KDE/Qt-aligned Krita digital painting program has published the first beta of their next feature release, Krita 4.1.
The past number of months Krita developers have been working on a new reference images tool, the ability to save and load sessions, multi-monitor workspace layout support, workflow improvements, support for buffering rendered frames to disk for dealing with larger animations, the Krita scripting module now can be built with Python 2, and performance improvements around brush masks.
More details on Krita 4.1 Beta 1 via the release announcement this morning at Krita.org.
