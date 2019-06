KDE's Konsole Seeing Improvements For Wayland

KDE developer Tomaz Canabrava is working on a set of improvements around their Konsole terminal emulator when running on Wayland.The initial work by Tomaz is focused on enabling drag-and-drop of Konsole tabs to work correctly under Wayland. Special handling of drag-and-drop under Wayland is needed due to the tightened security as part of Wayland's design not allowing the scoping out of other widgets on the desktop.Once that drag-and-drop of Konsole tabs is merged, he is planning for other Konsole improvements to help in the Wayland transition. More details in this brief blog post on the effort.