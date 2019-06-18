KDE's Konsole Seeing Improvements For Wayland

KDE developer Tomaz Canabrava is working on a set of improvements around their Konsole terminal emulator when running on Wayland.
The initial work by Tomaz is focused on enabling drag-and-drop of Konsole tabs to work correctly under Wayland. Special handling of drag-and-drop under Wayland is needed due to the tightened security as part of Wayland's design not allowing the scoping out of other widgets on the desktop.
Once that drag-and-drop of Konsole tabs is merged, he is planning for other Konsole improvements to help in the Wayland transition. More details in this brief blog post on the effort.
10 Comments