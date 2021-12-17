KDE's Konsole Can Now Scroll 2x Faster, More Plasma Wayland Fixes
18 December 2021
KDE Wayland users have many reasons to be grateful this Christmas with yet more improvements having landed for the Plasma Wayland session. Plus KDE's Konsole terminal emulator can now scroll about twice as fast as previously.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary of all the interesting happenings in the KDE world. Some of the most exciting KDE work to materialize this week included:

- Support to "Set as Wallpaper" from the context menu of any image file.

- A drawing tablet page is being introduced to the KDE System Settings area for the Plasma Wayland session.

- Global Themes can now specify and change the Latte Dock layouts.

- Konsole's scrolling performance is 2x faster.

- Various memory leak fixes that could cause KWin to crash under different conditions.

- Chromium-based web browsers now show their windows properly under the Plasma Wayland session.

- A variety of other KDE Plasma Wayland session fixes/improvements.

More details on this week's changes via Nate's blog.
