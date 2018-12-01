KDE Plasma Now Allows Configuring IP Tunnel Settings Plus A Ton Of Other Improvements

The KDE developers haven't slowed down at all due to the winter holidays approaching but rather there is a ton of great improvements and new features with their next round of software releases.
Nate Graham has once again done a great job highlighting the weekly progress made by these free software developers on the KDE stack. This past week was particularly busy with a ton of improvements. Some of the highlights are:
- The Plasma Network Manager code now allows configuring IP Tunnel settings.
- Konsole now lets you switch between tabs with Ctrl+Tab.
- GTK-based applications running on Plasma will no longer use the wrong cursor by default.
- Fixing the ability to find files rated five stars by the Baloo indexing system.
- A wide variety of performance improvements with KIO and Baloo.
- Various desktop icon improvements.
Various other minor fixes and polishing. More details over on Nate's blog.
Add A Comment