KDE Plasma Now Allows Configuring IP Tunnel Settings Plus A Ton Of Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 2 December 2018 at 06:55 AM EST.
The KDE developers haven't slowed down at all due to the winter holidays approaching but rather there is a ton of great improvements and new features with their next round of software releases.

Nate Graham has once again done a great job highlighting the weekly progress made by these free software developers on the KDE stack. This past week was particularly busy with a ton of improvements. Some of the highlights are:

- The Plasma Network Manager code now allows configuring IP Tunnel settings.

- Konsole now lets you switch between tabs with Ctrl+Tab.

- GTK-based applications running on Plasma will no longer use the wrong cursor by default.

- Fixing the ability to find files rated five stars by the Baloo indexing system.

- A wide variety of performance improvements with KIO and Baloo.

- Various desktop icon improvements.

Various other minor fixes and polishing. More details over on Nate's blog.
