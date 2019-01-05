KDE Developers Kick Off 2019 With More Fixes & Polishing

KDE developers were busy in the first days of 2019 working on Breeze icon improvements and other work so KDE Frameworks 5.54, Plasma 5.15, and KDE Applications 19.04 will be in even better shape.
KDE developer Nate Graham provided another weekly look at the changes being made by KDE developers in enhancing the usability and productivity of the KDE desktop.
Some of the particularly interesting work includes a fix in Plasma so the correct cursor is used when resizing a window on Wayland, Plasma crash fixes, no longer needlessly powering down memory card readers when the media is ejected, title corrections for Konsole tabs, wallpaper changes, and other work.
More details on this latest batch of usability/productivity work for KDE can be found on Nate's blog.
Separately, former KWin maintainer Martin Flöser has put out a blog post summarizing the KWin/KDE state for shadows when dealing with client-side-decorated windows. "We don’t expect GTK to add support for our shadow service – that’s too much asked for, though would be great. Instead all we need is a hook that allows us to add a plugin."
