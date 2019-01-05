KDE Developers Kick Off 2019 With More Fixes & Polishing
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 January 2019 at 08:06 AM EST. 9 Comments
KDE --
KDE developers were busy in the first days of 2019 working on Breeze icon improvements and other work so KDE Frameworks 5.54, Plasma 5.15, and KDE Applications 19.04 will be in even better shape.

KDE developer Nate Graham provided another weekly look at the changes being made by KDE developers in enhancing the usability and productivity of the KDE desktop.

Some of the particularly interesting work includes a fix in Plasma so the correct cursor is used when resizing a window on Wayland, Plasma crash fixes, no longer needlessly powering down memory card readers when the media is ejected, title corrections for Konsole tabs, wallpaper changes, and other work.

More details on this latest batch of usability/productivity work for KDE can be found on Nate's blog.

Separately, former KWin maintainer Martin Flöser has put out a blog post summarizing the KWin/KDE state for shadows when dealing with client-side-decorated windows. "We don’t expect GTK to add support for our shadow service – that’s too much asked for, though would be great. Instead all we need is a hook that allows us to add a plugin."
9 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Plasma 5.14 On The Way To FreeBSD, KDE Wayland Soon Might Work On The BSD
KDE Had A Darn Exciting Year With Better Wayland Support, Improved Kdenlive, Krita 4.0
KDE Gets Konsole Improvements & Other Polishing For Christmas
Firefox On KDE Now Supports Native Open/Save Dialogs
KDE Applications 18.12 Released With File Manager Improvements, Konsole Emoji
KDE Frameworks 5.53 Released With Important KIO Performance Fix, KWayland Updates
Popular News This Week
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
The Biggest GNOME Stories Of 2018